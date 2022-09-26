The Walt Disney Company are getting seriously called out by fans for their recent actions.

It is well known by now that Disney has been shifting their focus from traditional television offerings on cable channels such as the once wildly popular Disney Channel, onto their new golden goose, the streaming platform Disney+.

Amidst this transition, The Walt Disney Company has failed to port over beloved franchises (with significant fan followings) — for reasons that are in large part monetary in nature, but also potentially for “family-friendly” branding reasons (we’ll be getting into the homophobia accusations later).

A prime example of this happening would be the animated television series The Owl House, created by Dana Terrace, which just barely got its third and final season after getting unceremoniously canned — with its final season being constricted to only three episodes — which its massive and vocal fanbase were (and are) not happy with.

Recently, a tiny (and we mean minuscule) clip lasting only a fraction of a second was released as part of a larger Disney Channel promo teaser, and the internet went absolutely feral for it (timestamp of clip at oo:30).

@nunumy took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this — and their tweet garnered more than 50K likes in about a day, really driving home the massive following behind this franchise, and the thoughts that people have toward Disney as a company:

disney really cancelled a show that’s capable of sending half of twitter into a frenzy with a .5 second random ass clip

disney really cancelled a show that’s capable of sending half of twitter into a frenzy with a .5 second random ass clip — ɳᴜᴍᴍʏ 🫧 (@numumy) September 25, 2022

@nunumy followed this tweet with an even more straightforward call-out, stating how “stupid” they think Disney is being for canceling The Owl House:

my tweet was just a commentary about how stupid disney is for canceling such a popular show

my tweet was just a commentary about how stupid disney is for canceling such a popular show — ɳᴜᴍᴍʏ 🫧 (@numumy) September 26, 2022

If people are still confused, @nunumy clarified the situation with this response:

@runaroundmacy: I’m sorry, maybe I’m missing something? I’ve watched the clips in the thread and I don’t see anything that would be controversial? I’ve heard some rumors but can someone explain to me exactly what happened? (in reply) @nunumy: disney canceled the owl house a while ago bc it “didnt fit its brand”. its final (and shortened due to cancellation) season is airing its first episode this october, and a .5 second clip of it was released. that tiny clip was enough for TOH to trend on twitter

disney canceled the owl house a while ago bc it “didnt fit its brand”. its final (and shortened due to cancellation) season is airing its first episode this october, and a .5 second clip of it was released. that tiny clip was enough for TOH to trend on twitter — ɳᴜᴍᴍʏ 🫧 (@numumy) September 26, 2022

This is all in line with what The Owl House‘s showrunner Terrace shared during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) that Disney execs just “wanted to be done” with the show, even getting the “consolation” episodes was tough:

They just wanted to be done with TOH [The Owl House] and this was the perfect chance to do that. Even getting the consolation season 3 episodes was difficult, apparently. Hard to say, I wasn’t allowed to be a part of any conversations until I was just… Told. Wasn’t even allowed to present my case.

@JasonPa92477991 replied to the initial tweet, venting their thoughts about Disney’s decline and their baffling decisions:

Disney channel has lost more than 2/3 of their viewers, and they cancel everything that the remaining viewers want to watch.

The MCU is losing people fast(shows included), The Starwars stuff isn’t popular and I only know 2 shows that they are currently airing with any solid fans

Disney channel has lost more than 2/3 of their viewers, and they cancel everything that the remaining viewers want to watch.

The MCU is losing people fast(shows included), The Starwars stuff isn't popular and I only know 2 shows that they are currently airing with any solid fans — TwiggyGlitched (@JasonPa92477991) September 26, 2022

While @RL3004 shared this (and included a SpongeBob reference for good measure):

Everyone: Why would you cancel such a popular show? A 2 second clip was literally the main takeaway by far for an entire video that wasn’t even related to it? It’s making Twitter go crazy this seems like throwing away money? Disney: The inner mechanisms of my mind are an enigma.

Everyone: Why would you cancel such a popular show? A 2 second clip was literally the main takeaway by far for an entire video that wasn’t even related to it? It’s making Twitter go crazy this seems like throwing away money? Disney: The inner mechanisms of my mind are an enigma. pic.twitter.com/ZcDpzNQq7Q — RL300 (@RL3004) September 25, 2022

@Iglagoolagos added onto this sentiment:

They cancelled it before season 2 even aired. They gave it no chance to grow and truly prove itself, even though it had already acquired a devoted fanbase capable of expanding astronomically during season 1 alone. And guess what? IT DID!!!

They cancelled it before season 2 even aired. They gave it no chance to grow and truly prove itself, even though it had already acquired a devoted fanbase capable of expanding astronomically during season 1 alone. And guess what? IT DID!!! — An Alien (@Iglagoolagos) September 26, 2022

Some of the following language may not be suitable for children.

@Kyez0ar criticized the “Corporate side” of companies, too:

The Corporate side of companies not making the worst fucking decisions ever impossible challenge

The Corporate side of companies not making the worst fucking decisions ever impossible challenge — Kyezoar (@Kyez0ar) September 26, 2022

Additionally, the LGBTQ+ elements of the show have also been a massive part of the discussion, with The Owl House being the first ever Disney show to feature its main characters’ enemies-to-friends-to-lovers romance officially playing out, with the bi lead becoming girlfriends with her once-rival throughout the course of the show’s run. Additionally, The Owl House also featured Disney’s first non-binary character, and was overall a well-animated and fun fantasy romp for school-age kids and teens.

Also weighing in on the LGBTQ+ nature of the show, @Iglagoolagos added:

Disney hated associating their brand with a queer protagonist, whose romance with another girl was a major part of the plot. It undermined their ability to sell a minor background character mentioning they’re gay once as great representation.

Disney hated associating their brand with a queer protagonist, whose romance with another girl was a major part of the plot. It undermined their ability to sell a minor background character mentioning they're gay once as great representation. — An Alien (@Iglagoolagos) September 26, 2022

@YURISGF references “Lumity” which is the relationship portmanteau for the characters Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles) and Amity Blight (Mae Whitman), stating that if the gay relationship didn’t exist, Disney would “milk that sh*t up to 10 seasons”:

i bet if lumity didnt exist they could milk that shit up to 10 seasons and make it be ready in 2-3 months — ay3r1 ⚢ #TOH #SDOL (@YURlSGF) September 26, 2022

@MightyWario_ was more succinct, sharing:

homophobia, literally no other explanation

homophobia, literally no other explanation — tthhaattss aammoorree (@MightyWario_) September 26, 2022

The Owl House creator Dana Terrace puts it all into perspective, saying that this is all down to “a few business people”, determining what “fits into the Disney brand”, and the show “not [fitting] this one guy’s tastes” — a criticism that has been frequently leveled at The Walt Disney Company of late for being overly money-minded:

At the end of the day, there are a few business people who oversee what fits into the Disney brand and one day one of those guys decided TOH didn’t fit that “brand”. The story is serialized (BARELY compared to any average anime lmao), our audience skews older, and that just didn’t fit this one guy’s tastes.

What do you think of the fan reaction to The Owl House being canceled by Disney? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The Owl House follows human Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles) as she journeys to the Boiling Isles in the Demon Realm, meeting Eda Clawthorne (Wendie Malick), baby dragon King and the titular Owl House, Hooty (both voiced by Alex Hirsch). Luz meets and makes friends Willow Park (Tati Gabrielle), Gus Porter (Issac Ryan Brown) in school as well as a frenemy-rival (and eventual girlfriend) in Amity Blight (Mae Whitman). They tangle with Lilith Clawthorne (Cissy Jones), Emperor Belos (Matthew Rhys), Hunter (Zeno Robinson) and even The Collector (Fryda Wolff).