Beloved Magic Kingdom Character Dining Experience RETURNING!

The Crystal Palace reopened with changes at Magic Kingdom in December 2020 after a months-long COVID-19-related closure. The biggest change? Our beloved Hundred Acre Wood friends were nowhere to be found.

In recent months, Guest called the once-beloved buffet “overpriced” and “nothing special” due to the lack of Disney characters. However, Walt Disney World Resort announced on Friday that Winnie the Pooh and friends would return to The Crystal Palace! From @DisneyParks:

We’re rumbly in our tummy with exciting news! Winnie the Pooh and pals are returning for breakfast on Oct. 25 at the Crystal Palace! Reservations open Sept. 22. 🍯✨#DisneyWorld

If you can’t wait until October 25 to see Christopher Robin’s friends, we have great news. In July, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Character Dining would return to The Crystal Palace for dinner starting September 20!

Though Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t given an official list, Character Dining at The Crystal Palace typically includes Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet. Occasionally, Rabbit makes a rare appearance.

More on The Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace is a glimmering greenhouse that offers a delectable buffet-style meal sure to please the entire family. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Dine in Victorian splendor in this greenhouse-inspired Crystal Palace, idyllically set on Main Street, U.S.A. A Splendid Dining Experience Inspired by Victorian greenhouses of the late 1800s, The Crystal Palace brims with light, topiaries and tropical palms. It’s an enchanting spot to dine in the heart of Magic Kingdom park with views of Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. Our friends from the Hundred-Acre Wood will be taking a break from greeting Guests, but the restaurant remains a perfect location to celebrate with family and friends.

A Bountiful Buffet Bountiful buffets feature American favorites prepared before you in the onstage kitchen. For lunch and dinner, choose from mouth-watering favorites like roasted carved meats, freshly prepared pastas, delicious salads and beyond. And delight in such desserts as warm seasonal cobbler, butterscotch pudding, strawberry shortcake and soft-serve ice cream—the perfect ending to your lunch or dinner. All menu items are subject to change without notice.

Are you excited for the character breakfast to return to Crystal Palace?