Cruise Floods With Passengers On Board, Forced to Evacuate Cabins

A recent Carnival Cruise recently flooded, leaving passengers with water up to their ankles and needing to evacuate their cabins.

Carnival strives to bring unique experiences and relaxation to its passengers. Per the Carnival website:

If you enjoy experiencing new things, a Carnival cruise fits you. You’ll find unique experiences that are simply fit to be shared — slip into cool bars, live entertainment, delectable tastes, maybe a little spa time.

Unfortunately, on a recent cruise ship, passengers experienced a stressful incident.

A Carnival Cruise passenger shared a video to the social media platform, TikTok, showing water rushing into various cabins in the middle of the night. Passengers had to evacuate their cabins as the water was up to their ankles. The TikTok user wrote:

Woke to water rushing into our cabin…our lives flashed before our eyes #cruise #titanic #flooding #carnival #wet #survived

In part two, the TikTok user explained that although the flood was unexpected, they were not bashing Carnival Cruises, and the experience ended up turning out to be funny:

Disclaimer!! We are not trash talking the crusieline or the crew. Just documenting a scary experince that turned out funny. We did actually wake up to this flood and water past our ankles…so titanic vibes for about 5 minutes😳😅 #titanic #indoorflood #cruiselife #cruiseship #immersiveexperience #flood #vaca #funship #itscorn #forthemems

In the second video, the TikTok user explained that the ceiling caved, which resulted in the door breaking down and filling the rooms and hallways with water.

It is unclear if the passengers received any sort of refund or compensation for the unfortunate incident.

