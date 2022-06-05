Cruise Ship Rescues 16 People Stranded In Open Waters

A Carnival Cruise ship happened to be in the right place at the right time last week.

A frightening yet incredible situation unfolded Friday morning after a cruise ship rescued over a dozen people stranded in the ocean.

As reported by Orlando Sentinel, a Carnival Cruise ship rescued 16 people as it was returning to its home in Port Canaveral. The Carnival Cruise ship in question was the Mardi Gras, with the crew spotting a small vessel on the open sea near Cuba around 8:00 a.m.

Mardi Gras was on its final day of a seven-day sailing experience and was able to bring all 16 Cubans on board and return them to dry land. Mardi Gras returned to Port Canaveral this weekend. Surprisingly, the number of Cubans picked up from the seas has increased in recent months, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release. Since Oct. 1 of last year, the Coast Guard has picked up 2,146 Cubans.

Carnival Cruise line has seen its fair share of wild stories recently, as we recently covered one of its older ships catching fire.

More on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras

