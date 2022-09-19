CNBC Anchor calls Disney CEO Bob Chapek a derogatory name on live television

CNBC is all business, all money, all the time, except when one of its anchors slips and calls a guest by the wrong name. It gets especially interesting when that anchor calls the guest by the name used by those who dislike the guest very much as a means of ridicule and criticism. That’s exactly what happened last week on the network, per Pirates and Princesses.

On Thursday, just days after the wrap-up of the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, CNBC welcomed the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek, during its Squawk on the Street segment, part of CNBC’s Squawk Box. He was interviewed by journalist David Faber with CNBC.

And while Faber got Chapek’s name right during the entirety of his more than 17 minutes-long interview with the Mouse House CEO, another member of the Squawk Box team slipped, and there was no hiding what he had said, especially since he called Bob Chapek a name that many Disney fans have used as a derogatory term toward Chapek–one that points a finger at his seemingly “penny-pinching” approach to management style within The Walt Disney Company.

During a short segment during which the Squawk Box anchors discussed upcoming segments, CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla said the following:

“Couple of huge interviews this hour–Disney’s Chief, Bob ‘Paycheck’, Chapek, as well as an exclusive with Verizon’s Hans Vesper.”

It was a quick slip–and one from which Quintanilla quickly recovered–as well as one that didn’t seem overly noticed by Quintanilla’s co-anchor or by David Faber, but Disney fans surely noticed it.

But it’s not the first time Bob Chapek has been referred to as “Bob Paycheck,” and it’s also not the only name by which he’s ever been known among those who have a distaste for the way he’s navigating Walt’s ship these days. He’s been called names representative of feelings against him, such as “Rob Paycheck,” “Bob Beancounter,” and “Bob Cheap-ek.”

You can watch the full interview between CNBC’s David Faber and Disney CEO Bob Chapek here as the two discuss ESPN’s role within The Walt Disney Company.