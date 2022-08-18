Viral Tweet Describes Disneyland as “Insane Gauntlet”

If you’ve visited Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure in the last few years, you know it takes a lot more planning than it used to. Between Genie+, Individual Lightning Lanes, and the Park Reservation system, many Guests say they miss the days of spontaneity at the Disney Parks.

Though avid Disney Parks fans are up to date on the latest Disney news, changing COVID-19 guidance and Park Pass reservations have made Disneyland a confusing place for the casual Park goer. In a viral Tweet, Izzy (@IzzzyzzzArt) described their impression of Disneyland Resort:

Disneyland confuses me bc I always just thought they were regular theme parks but everything I see about them seems to indicate they’re like an insane gauntlet that you have to plan 5 years in advance and run advanced mathematical calculations to maximise ride time

Izzy followed up with two more Tweets, explaining that they went to Disneyland Paris and had a good time but was unsure if the American Parks were more confusing in general or due to COVID-19:

Like good on the people who make tutorials on how to have the best time at Disney on YouTube or tiktok but like… is it a good sign for your park when people are making tutorials about that I went to the one in France like 5 years ago and had a good time, so idk if this is like a recent 2020’s thing or an American thing

The Tweets received over 60,000 likes combined and even more Retweets and replies. @SourceLocator said that they’ve never been to a Disney Park but had trouble understanding the hype:

I’ve only ever heard good things about Disney World but to me it all sounds like “For $8000, you can spend a week waiting in lines 25 hours a day to spend 2 minutes on a rollercoaster (if you get there at 8am)”

Izzy agreed, saying that even “short” wait times touted by Disney Influencers seem far too long for them to enjoy a Disneyland Resort vacation:

YEAH some of the Disney influencers I’ve seen are like ‘the wait time was only 45 minutes on this one so not that bad!!’ I guess they’re like desensitised to queue times but to me that sounds crazy

@AnxiousPenman said they went on a group trip to Walt Disney World Resort years ago, and it was so stressful that it hurt his friendships: I went to Disney World about 14 years ago. The insane amount of planning that went into it was the most stressful sh*t I've ever been involved in in my life. I've planned festivals that weren't as stressful as planning that trip. One of the people I went with was my best friend prior to that trip. Afterwards we didn't talk again for over a year and I've seen him maybe 6 or 7 times since then.

Do you think Disney vacations are too confusing?