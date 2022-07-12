Disneyland ‘Star Wars’ Ride Experiences Major Power Outage

With such detailed and state-of-the-art technology, Disneyland Resort rides are bound to break down now and then.

Typically, Disney Park rides are back up within minutes and Guests onboard rarely need to evacuate. Sometimes, however, breakdowns can be a bit more complicated!

For one group of Guests, Disneyland took the battle against the Dark Side a bit too seriously! u/Aveeye shared a photo of Guests sitting in a dimly lit line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Park:

According to the Guest, they sat in line for about an hour before deciding to leave for dinner. Even more surprisingly, the ride’s power went out, so there was little light and no atmospheric music in the queue:

The lights went out on us in line. The sound is off. We feel like The Resistance really is hiding us.

The Guest said the lights came back on briefly, which is when they took this photo. Guests in line cheered, and then the lights went back off again. Reportedly, he never heard the music return.

Despite the power outage, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is back in operation at Disneyland at the time of publishing.

Head onto planet Batuu, join the resistance, and fight the Dark Side in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park! From Disney:

Join the Resistance in an epic battle against the First Order on this exciting new ride. An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at the Disneyland Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure! Related: Rise of the Resistance Lightning Lane Sells Out Fast as Guests Pay $15.00 to Ride

