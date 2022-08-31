Universal Studios Ride Exterior Damaged Following Refurbishment

If you have kept up with the Universal Resort in Orlando, you will, unfortunately, know that Revenge of the Mummy has been closed for an extensive refurbishment since January. Universal has given no word on when the ride will officially return.

Recently, we reported that a reopening date might have been leaked by Universal Team Members, with guests claiming they were told the ride would return on August 2. This date came and went, however, with no official word on when the ride will reopen still.

However, the ride did return yesterday for “technical rehearsals” before quickly shutting down again.

Unfortunately, the ride’s building has been damaged recently following the refurbishment. One Guest noticed there was some damage on one of the windows at the attraction yesterday, tweeting a photo of it and tagging the official Universal Orlando Twitter account:

Yo @UniversalORL, Just wanted to let you guys know that there is a giant crack on one of the Revenge of the Mummy glass windows. I took 2 photos so you can hopefully see!

Just wanted to let you guys know that there is a giant crack on one of the Revenge of the Mummy glass windows. I took 2 photos so you can hopefully see! pic.twitter.com/TL25vWqyfW — Bugs: Ethan Alive (@EthanHershaft) August 30, 2022

As you can see, there is a huge gash in one of the windows on the ride’s exterior. We aren’t sure when this crack happened but hopefully, Universal can fix it in time for the ride’s official reopening!

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

