Universal Studios Changes How Guests Exit Its Park

When thinking of Universal Studios, you probably think of exciting rides, amazing snacks, and a great atmosphere. You would be right, as each of the Universal Studios Parks across the world all offers jaw-dropping experiences. While all of these are valid thoughts, there’s probably one thing that you’ve never even considered when visiting.

A Park’s entrance and exit are crucial parts of the experience and give Guests a first impression of what to expect. This is something that all Guests do when visiting, and while fairly mundane, it is still an important part of any theme park experience.

Earlier this year, Universal changed how Guests enter Universal Studios Florida, completely removing the old turnstiles and replacing them with new, more modern counting systems.

It seems Universal is doing this same thing at Islands of Adventure, with new photos showing construction work at the Park’s exit. A tweet from @bioreconstruct confirmed the change, which you can check out below:

Normal exit closed from Islands of Adventure. Turnstiles being removed and counting devices being installed overhead. Guest exit IOA at far end of exit gift shop. Look up there, and counting devices can be seen like those recently placed at Universal Studios Florida exit.

This is not the only project a Universal Orlando. Universal recently closed down The Classic Monsters Cafe, which had been a staple at Universal Studios Florida for more than two decades. Many fans were stunned to hear this popular eatery close, fearing it may also be taken over by Minions. Fans also feared the old Shrek 4-D attraction would be replaced with Minions, as construction walls also featured the yellow “creatures”.

The Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop joins the Classis Monsters Cafe as well as the likes of Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue, Kongfrontation, Shrek 4-D, Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast, and Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride Starring You! as attractions retired at Universal Studios Florida.

