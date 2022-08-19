Toddler Experiences “Disney Trauma” Due to Classic Movie

“The Disney trauma is real,” Melanie Roy captioned a recent video of her toddler, seen struggling to get through a beloved Disney movie classic.

For almost a century, Walt Disney Studios has created core memories through quality films that have been tattooed on the hearts of millions. The Disney Studios content is the foundation for all that the company is revered for today, with generations upon generations remaining deeply committed to sharing their favorite films with their loved ones.

This was Melanie Roy’s hope as she gathered her family, cuddled up on the couch, and turned on Disney’s The Lion King (1994). But as she began filming the toddler’s reaction, she was quickly reminded that introducing new Disney movies is “always a gamble.”

"That lion's in trouble," the toddler said in the clip with teary eyes and a worried gaze.

“That lion’s in trouble,” the toddler said in the clip with teary eyes and a worried gaze. Melanie reassured them that everything would be okay as they continued to watch intently from the comfort of dad’s arms.

The Lion King was first released in 1994 and was remade in 2019 with the original story remaining largely intact. Even some of the original stars from the 1994 film took part in the re-imagination. The official Disney description of the film reads:

Cheerful, feisty lion cub Simba “Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” but with the loss of his dad, Mufasa, his adventures take a new path. Simba flees accusations, guilt and the Pride Land meeting new friends along the way who teach him a worry free philosophy. As Simba grows into adulthood, he discovers that his father’s courage and wisdom are a part of him and reclaims his place as the King of the Pride Lands.

The synopsis alone is enough to drum up some big feelings.

Chances are if you’ve seen The Lion King, you can feel the toddler’s pain through the screen simply from hearing the award-winning soundtrack in the background. The toddler wasn’t alone, as over 700 viewers flocked to the comment section to share in her grief and to talk about their own “Disney trauma.”

“My daughter cried forever at Finding Dory (2016),” user dlew851 wrote. “She was so scared that Dory couldn’t find her parents.” Another TikToker wrote that their family didn’t even make it through the opening scenes of Finding Nemo (2003) before having to turn it off.

Several other responses accused The Fox and the Hound (1981) of inflicting similar “trauma,” with many agreeing that Disney has broken their hearts time and time again.

“My daughter was distraught at WALL·E (2008) when Eve tries to rebuild him and he doesn’t come back straight away,” Ashleigh added. Another commented that it was Big Hero 6 (2014) that did their son in.

“You’ve passed on the magic of Disney,” DeeAnnDisney wrote. “The emotions get us all little one!”

DeeAnnDisney is not far off about Disney’s magic, as studies have confirmed that watching Disney movies can have positive effects on health and quality of life.

The JAMA Network published a study that concluded that watching Disney movies during cancer treatment resulted in clinically proven improvements in participating patients.

With said results and based on the overwhelming comment responses to Melanie’s video, it appears the “gamble of introducing new Disney movies” is worth the risk for those looking to pass the Disney movie torch.

