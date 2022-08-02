You Can Now Own a Personal Theme Park With a Massive Castle Included

Thanks to a recent, desirable offer, theme park enthusiasts can now own a private amusement park, a massive castle, and almost 30 acres of possibilities.

Many of us have dreamed of having Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort all to ourselves at least once. Being able to wake up inside Cinderella Castle or Sleeping Beauty Castle, make our way down an empty Main Street, U.S.A., with a coffee and churro in hand, to begin a day filled with fun and magic, riding all the attractions with no lines. Well, “when you wish upon a star” — and are willing to invest a decent amount of money — your dreams may come true.

A recent listing on realtor.com offers buyers the chance to own a beautiful California property with bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, several carnival attractions, and even a massive castle in exchange for a small fortune.

Amador Castle, in Jackson, California, is a massive 8,500 square-foot home built in 1985 that features seven bedrooms — including an apartment on the lower level — six bathrooms, two kitchens, a spa area with a hot tub, a built-in pool, seven garage spaces, and so much more!

“When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how beautiful the house is,” says listing agent Allan Veto, III, with Foundation Real Estate. “When you’re looking at it from the street, all you can really see is the circus equipment. You can’t see the house from the street.”

For nearly $4 million, interested parties will own a menagerie of metal animals, two Ferris wheels, bumper cars, a merry-go-round, a train ride, the octopus, and more. “They’re all operable, and they all work,” Veto says. “The plan is for everything to transfer for that $3,995,000. A buyer will get the carnival rides, all of the animals, the house, and all five parcels of land.”

Those additional parcels are about 5 acres each, and four are equipped with well and septic systems. It’s an intriguing development opportunity in the Sierra foothills, giving the possibility to build more houses to create a compound or sell them, add even more amenities to the luxurious castle, or so much more; the possibilities are truly endless.

You can click here to visit realtor.com if you want to learn more about this property or would like to schedule a private showing.

