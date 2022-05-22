Disney Fan Buys Entire Ride Vehicle From Beloved Attraction

There are plenty of beloved decorations and items that Disney Park Guests fantasize about owning when they visit both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Buckets filled with water from Pirates of the Caribbean, a tombstone from Haunted Mansion, or even a couch cushion as comfortable as those on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, are always dream items that Disney fans would love to own one day.

Recently, one Disney fan made their dreams come true at the Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The fan bought an entire ride vehicle from Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride for a whopping $87,000. The buggy from the beloved attraction dates back to 1993 and was “professionally restored and repainted with added features like spinning wheels and working headlights,” according to the auction’s website.

“To say this is a rare piece would be a massive understatement,” the website says. “With a limited number of these vehicles ever made to begin with – only a handful ever made it to market. This is one of those rare pieces from Walt Disney World.”

Disneyland’s official description of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride reads:

Toad Rage

Enter the lavish English manor house known as Toad Hall and hop into a 2-person, open-air buggy. Skid past teetering stacks of books in the library and barrel through a fireplace—before hurtling into a formal dining room. Careen through a wall-sized window and race past a riverbank, narrowly missing a flock of sheep. While avoiding a platoon of policemen, crash through scaffolding, splatter a stack of pies, smash crates and ignite a fiery explosion—but look out for that train! Will you escape trial for your trail of destruction? Or is something even more devilish in store? A Disney Park used Original Skyway Gondola sold for an astounding $162,000 and the Autopia car sold for $180,000.

More On Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure has plenty to offer Guests as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. Don’t forget to check out the glowing lights in Cars Land and ride Radiator Springs Racers. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

What do you think of this purchase? Let us know in the comments!