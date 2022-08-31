A New Dueling Coaster Is Coming to LEGOLAND Soon

LEGOLAND is developing a new dueling roller coaster, and we can’t wait to see more of this exciting project!

LEGOLAND has some of the most popular theme park locations worldwide, competing with Disney Parks and Universal theme parks in America, Europe, and Asia. While LEGOLAND parks are packed with tons of fun for the entire family, an exciting new project is soon coming to add to the thrills at LEGOLAND.

As shared by Attraction Source (@AttractionSc), LEGOLAND Windsor Resort recently submitted a lawfulness certificate for an upcoming dueling family coaster.

.@LEGOLANDWindsor has submitted a certificate of lawfulness for a duelling family shuttle coaster on the former site of Raft Racers. Attraction Source will bring you more on this exciting project as it develops, including a full article later today. pic.twitter.com/r0bCac6YIU — Attraction Source (@AttractionSc) August 31, 2022

As of the publication of this article, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort has not released any official information on this upcoming project, so we still don’t know the official name or opening date for this attraction. Inside the Magic will update you as soon as more information is released.

