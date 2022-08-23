New ‘Alice In Wonderland’-Themed Experience Coming This Halloween

An all-new experience inspired by the classic story of “Alice in Wonderland” is coming this Halloween season.

The story of how Alice fell down and down the rabbit hole is a beloved classic to many. With timeless characters like the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter, and so many more, it is no wonder this story continues to be a fan favorite.

Many fans would love to have their own adventure falling down the rabbit hole, and thanks to a recent announcement, they might get a thrilling chance to live an experience in Wonderland this Halloween season.

Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo), a popular theme park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, recently shared an image with several elements of Alice’s story, accompanying the date of an upcoming announcement for the Park.

Once Upon a Time on Parade may be over, but this story is just beginning. 8.23.22 – it’s a very important date

Many fans started speculating about what this tease could mean, mentioning a new Alice in Wonderland-inspired attraction and other possibilities. However, the Pennsylvania theme park just announced a new chilling experience coming to this year’s Halloween event.

mALICE in Wonderland is an all-new experience coming to Phantom Fall Fest! This choose-your-own-adventure maze takes you down one of two terrifying rabbit holes. Beware of the Red Queen and her subjects – rumor has it they want you as their next victim…

This chilling new experience will be one of the two haunts requiring an additional ticket for entry this Halloween season at Kennywood. The Park’s official website describes this coming experience as follows:

mALICE in Wonderland We’re all mad here! mALICE in Wonderland is an all-new experience coming to Phantom Fall Fest. This choose-your-own-adventure maze will take you down one of two terrifying rabbit holes, where the evil inhabitants of Wonderland will greet you. But beware of the Red Queen and her subjects – rumor has it they want you as their next victim… 2022 & 2023 Gold and Platinum Season Passes include FREE admission to mALICE in Wonderland through October 2. This haunt requires an additional ticket for entry.

The new mALICE in Wonderland maze will be one of the seven haunted houses at Kennywood during this year’s Phantom Fall Fest, along with Ark in the Dark — the only other haunt to require an additional ticket for entry —, Villa of the Vampire, Kennyville Cemetery, Dark Shadows, Voodoo Bayou, and Shady Grove. You can click here for more information on these terrifying haunts.

More on Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood

Phantom Fall Fest is Kennywood’s chilling all-day-long Halloween event with fun and frights for the whole family. The Park’s website describes the event as follows:

Play All Day, Fright All Night There’s so much to do at Phantom Fall Fest in ’22! Kennywood’s signature spooky-season event lets you do Halloween your way depending on the time of day. Come early for family-friendly fun, including festive food and a unique Kennywood autumn atmosphere. PLUS enjoy your favorite coasters and rides during the day! Then, when the sun goes down, the Phantom takes screams to the extreme with seven haunted houses and four scare zones. We’re making Halloween memories all day and all night at Kennywood.

Will you attend Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood this year? Let us know in the comments below!