Multiple Lawsuits Filed Against Theme Parks Over Mask Mandates

Three families have filed lawsuits against theme parks over the implementation of mask mandates back in 2020.

Kennywood, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Idlewild & SoakZone– all three of which are Pennsylvania-based theme parks and water parks– were slapped with lawsuits by parents of three children who say the theme parks improperly excluded their children in 2020 for not wearing masks.

First reported by TribLive, The lawsuit was filed late last week and claims that the theme parks violated the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act when they failed to follow state policy that exempted those with a medical condition from mask-wearing requirements.

“Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild simply did not want to be bothered with the exception, despite the fact that it had no basis to conclude that plaintiffs were a direct threat to the health and safety of others,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that the children suffered medical ailments that prevented them from wearing masks. It was filed on behalf of Janine Wood of Bolivar, Jackie Webber of Kennedy Township, Ryan Walsh of Verona and Lisa Mazzoni of Irwin and their children.

When Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild & SoakZone open for their 2022 seasons in just a matter of weeks, masks will not be required.

The Walt Disney Company– which operates Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and all the Disney Stores– was slapped with a lawsuit over its mask mandate in 2020, as well. A mother with an autistic son filed a lawsuit after her son was denied entry into a Disney Store when he had trouble keeping his mask on. Disney filed a motion to dismiss the case, but a judge would not grant it.

Mask mandates aren’t the only thing causing litigation in the world of theme parks currently. A Disney Park Guest filed a $100,000 lawsuit after suffering permanent damage to their foot while in a Disney Resort swimming pool. Universal Orlando Resort was recently hit with a $250,000 lawsuit over its deal for land where the Epic Universe— the all-new theme park set to open in 2025– is being built. These are just a few examples of litigation currently being filed against prominent theme parks.

