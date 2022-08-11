More Family Fun Coming to This Popular Theme Park Next Year!

This popular theme park just announced some exciting new projects that will bring more family fun to the Park!

“Fun has always been part of our history here on the Lake Erie shore” is how a popular theme park in Sandusky, Ohio announced its upcoming plans. Cedar Point recently announced a massive project coming to the Park in 2023, “The Boardwalk.” As stated by the Park’s team, this project will try to bring a modern-day interpretation of “the Cedar Point of yesteryear” by reimagining what the classic Cedar Point boardwalk experience would have been.

The centerpiece of The Boardwalk is Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion, a two-story complex that will be the perfect spot to enjoy culinary creations you can’t find anywhere else in the Park. The complex will also house the Lakeview Bar, with outdoor patio seating with amazing views of the Park and Lake Erie.

As described by Cedar Point:

Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion Serving as the anchor to The Boardwalk, Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion commemorates the park’s original Grand Pavilion entertainment space, which made its debut back in 1888. In 2023, Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion will take many cues from the original. The bi-level complex will be home to a new restaurant featuring culinary items not found anywhere else in the park (plus many traditional favorites), a lake view bar for relaxation and conversation, indoor and outdoor seating plus viewing decks with unparalleled panoramas of Cedar Point, the Cedar Point Beach and the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Boardwalk project also includes the 18th roller coaster at the Sandusky Park. Located just steps away from Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion, the Wild Mouse roller coaster will be a nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster while being able to do so much more! This coaster will be manufactured by Zamperla and is described by the Park as follows:

Wild Mouse Roller Coaster Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster thrills continues with the addition of the Wild Mouse roller coaster. A nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern version will provide a ride experience the original couldn’t – its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track. The spins, dips, drops and hairpin turns of Wild Mouse will thrill coaster lovers young and young-at-heart. Standing 52 feet tall, the Wild Mouse ride experience is an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse,” complete with six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car. The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same.

This nostalgia-infused land will have so much more for Guests to enjoy, with a complete collection of family rides that are quintessential Cedar Point. Two existing family attractions, Matterhorn and Scrambler, will be relocated to The Boardwalk, with Scrambler receiving a refresh and new name: Atomic Scrambler.

The Tiki Twirl spinning ride will also be refreshed and renamed as former Park classic Calypso. These rides join Wild Mouse, Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper, and WindSeeker in the Park’s new hub for a full range of pint-sized to giant-sized thrills for the whole family.

With all these attractions and new immersive entertainment offerings coming to the Park, The Boardwalk will be a great place to begin a new chapter of thrills for the entire family, making Cedar Point a must-do destination for your next summertime vacation.

