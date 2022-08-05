Kids Can Become Disney Influencers With Official “Content Creator” Kit

The popularity of social media has changed everything, including childhood dreams. According to a July report from EarthWeb, 75% of children say that they want to become YouTubers.

The Walt Disney Company is ready to help your child unlock their inner Disney Influencer with the new “Disney Mickey & Friends DIY Media Creator Design Kit,” available on Target.com for $39.99.

The kit includes “everything you need” to become a kids and family content creator: a clamp-on ring light, phone holder, greenscreen, two backdrops, and 12 do-it-yourself Mickey Mouse photo props. The official product description reads:

With this Fashion Angels Disney Mickey & Friends DIY Media Creator Design Kit, you get all the tools to create Disney themed family videos and photos to share privately or post on Social Media. Great for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Zoom or any social platform. Officially licensed. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

TikToker @magicallyluxe found the kit at CAMP, A Family Experience Store in New York City, which is currently partnering with Disney and Mickey Mouse. She shared this video of the Disney-themed offerings at the store:

In the video, she points out the “content creator kit” and even a Mickey Mouse-shaped ring light and tripod for sale. She calls it “a content creator dream.”

As cute as these items are, being a Disney Influencer isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Two Disneyland Resort influencers were faced with a petition to ban them from the Disney Parks in June after they allegedly admitted to going to the Parks while sick, though they later showed negative COVID-19 tests.

Many Disney Parks fans feel that social media has “ruined” Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, making once-secret spots crowded. Others have forced policy changes at the Parks after encouraging Guests to get “dress-coded” for a free tee shirt.

Of course, there are positive sides, too! Disney Influencers share the magic of the Disney Parks with us at home and bring smiles on tough days.

Would you buy your child an official Disney Content Creator Kit?