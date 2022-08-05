Guests Want More Benches and Shade at Disney World

Central Florida is known for sunny, humid weather. With a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit this week, Walt Disney World Resort Guests should anticipate wearing as much sunscreen and as few layers as possible.

Though the Disney Parks are the magical vacation of a lifetime for many Guests, there’s always room for improvement. Disney Park fans took to Reddit this week to share their desires for more rest stops and weather protection at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In response to a question about one thing they’d like to change about Walt Disney World Resort, u/foyer-light wrote, “more shade and benches.” This simple comment received nearly 400 votes of support and a Reddit award, a paid token of appreciation on the social media site.

u/Current-Promotion-31 agreed, writing, “So ridiculous this needs to be on the list but it does. How is it playgrounds can have retractable shades but disney can’t? Something something gift shops with ac something.”

But u/Immediate_Ability111 said the lack of seating and shade at the Disney Parks might be intentional:

“I reckon a lack of shady seating is a crafty way of getting you into the shops. Not spending any money sitting idly outside.”

Many fans agreed, but u/foyer-light argued that shady seats would encourage people to spend more time at the Disney Parks than resting in their hotel rooms, therefore spending more money in the long run:

“Disney is so short-sighted with this. People leave the parks for breaks because it’s so hot and tiring. Sometimes they don’t come back that day. If Disney had more comfortable shaded resting areas, I think people would stay in the parks longer, therefore spending more money in the long run.” Related: First Potential Tropical Storm Closing In on Central Florida This Weekend

“Some people don’t come to the parks at all because of this,” u/evamione said.

u/yomerol pointed out that climate change will only make the Disney Parks hotter. Not only do the Parks need more seating and shade, but they “need those big fans all around.”

Another commenter, u/savageotter, claimed to have first-hand experience with a project at Walt Disney World Resort in which shade was removed to save money but later had to be added due to Guest complaints:

I have first hand experience of a project that had shade planned, got removed for cost savings and “image” and they had to add it back after development a great expense.

While shade and outdoor seating may be sparse at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s essential to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take rest breaks to keep safe and healthy on your vacation. Check the weather forecast before you head out each day and prepare for rain!

Do you think Walt Disney World Resort needs more outdoor seating and shade?