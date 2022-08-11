How Guests Can Dine With a Disney Villain This Spooky Season

Spooky season is upon us as Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is already decked out with Mickey Pumpkins and Halloween wreaths — and the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is on Friday, August 12!

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is filled with unique offerings, including trick-or-treating, special Halloween-themed fireworks, shows, and of course, spotting some of your favorite Disney Villains!

But if you want an extra special Disney Villains experience, why not dine with one!?

Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White is located at Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World and offers Guests the chance to dine with Disney Characters from the Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs — including the Evil Queen!

This dining experience is offered year-round, but why not book a reservation this spooky season and dine with a Disney Villains specifically for Halloween?

If you have never been to Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White, Disney’s official website describes it as:

Savor a delicious dinner that the whole family will love—with appearances from Disney Characters from the Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho – It’s Off to Dinner We Go! See Snow White, The Queen, Dopey and Grumpy every evening while dining in a rustic setting, inspired by the Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs! Enter the Enchanted Forest to the sounds of delightful music that help bring a storybook fantasy to life. Characters and entertainment are subject to change without notice. A Feast Fit for Royalty Experience the whimsy of Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White. Enjoy a delicious, fanciful dinner—and be on the lookout for Snow White, Dopey, Grumpy and even The Queen as they stroll through the Enchanted Forest! Quench your thirst with creative and fun cocktails (and mocktails) and a variety of beers in bottles and on draft. A wine list with a focus on the most highly rated wines from Oregon and Washington State rounds out the beverage menu. The spectacular dinner offers a choice of individual plated entrées and shared starters and desserts. Begin the storybook-themed dining experience with shared appetizers including Hunter’s Terrine, Wild Mushroom Bisque and Wicked Shrimp Cocktail. Choose your entrée from a prix fixe menu. Feast on the Royal Prime Rib Roast, Brother’s Grimm Herbed Chicken, Magic Mirror’s Slow-braised Pork Shank, Beef Stroganoff and Bashful’s Butter Poached Sustainable Fish. Or enjoy the vegetarian option—A Stroll Through Nature—featuring asparagus, leeks, arugula and gnocchi. Children can choose from a selection of kid-friendly items, including Royal Prime Rib Roast, Grilled Chicken or Princess Pasta. Craving a sweet finale? Top off the experience with the “Poison” Apple, a dark chocolate-apple mousse, the Fairy Tale Gooseberry Tart and Miner’s Treasures. Not sure which to choose? Not to worry—you get one of each! Characters and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Have you ever dined at Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White? Let us know in the comments below.