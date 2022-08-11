Fan Hilariously Adds Floating Glenn Close Head From Cosmic Rewind Into Other Rides

Disney World’s newest roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — is a family-friendly coaster and offers exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders. The ride is currently located at EPCOT.

Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

While Guests blast off into the universe, one of six songs will play, enhancing the ride experience. The “Awesome Mix” playlist includes:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

Prior to boarding the omnicoaster, Guests go through various rooms, acting as the pre-show fr the ride. The first pre-show room takes place on Earth (Terra) and Glenn Close reprises her role as Nova Prime Irani Rael.

One fan decided to take Glenn Close’s head from the pre-show and add it to different Walt Disney World attraction preshows, including DINOSAUR, Haunted Mansion, Flight f Passage, and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Fake Disney Facts shared edited photos to Twitter, along with the caption:

Giant floating Glenn Close head from Cosmic Rewind added to all Disney World preshows

More on Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Cosmic Rewind currently utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

Which of these edited pre-show photos was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.