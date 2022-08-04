Family Sues Popular Theme Park as More Allegations of Racist Interactions Surface

As more allegations of racist interactions continue to surface, a family is suing a popular theme park for racial discrimination.

Inside the Magic has recently reported the controversy surrounding Sesame Place in Pennsylvania, a family theme park owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., after allegations of racist interactions came to light, causing outrage among Guests of the Park and readers alike.

This unacceptable behavior has even been seen at Disneyland Resort, where we recently reported on a child being ignored by a princess during her visit to the Park. You can read more about this story here.

Recently a couple of women came forward to sue yet another popular theme park after an awful experience during their visit.

Breana Ramsay and Shaquana Johnson-Williams are suing LEGOLAND New York Resort, claiming that Park performers ignored their children, who are Black, during a dance party event. In a video from June 14, 2022, characters can be seen dancing with a group of children at the Goshen, New York, theme park.

Breana Ramsay told FOX 5 NY that the characters blatantly ignored her daughter and her sister-in-law’s son. She claims not one of the characters included their children in the dance party and that one of them even walked around their kids to avoid dancing with them.

Breana and Shaquana said they expect an apology from LEGOLAND Resort New York and hope to see proper training for all Park employees. Breana and Shaquana’s attorney, Darnell Crossland, added that he wants both moms to be reimbursed for their Park experience that day, along with what he calls “other legal relief,” without disclosing the amount the two women are seeking in this racial discrimination lawsuit.

LEGOLAND New York Resort provided the following statement addressing the situation:

Providing a safe, fun environment for children and their families is our number one priority. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we immediately attempted to contact the guest and opened an urgent investigation. Our company has zero tolerance for any behavior which doesn’t make our guests feel fully included. We always strive to create an environment and experience where everyone feels welcome.

A LEGOLAND New York spokesperson said the company was not aware of the incident until six weeks after it happened and that CCTV footage from the 17-minute performance shows that the characters interacted with all the children at one point or another, including the children at the center of the lawsuit. The Park also states the women never responded to their request to contact them to discuss the incident.

