VIDEO: Disney World Guest Pushes Olaf During Meet and Greet

One of the best aspects of visiting Walt Disney World is meeting some of our favorite characters. Mickey and friends, the Disney Princesses, and more are always out and about in the theme parks greeting Guests and taking the perfect photo.

Unfortunately, during one meet and greet opportunity, a Guest pushed Olaf, resulting in the Frozen character getting knocked backwards.

Olaf is currently meeting Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. He is best known as the friendly snowman from the Frozen franchise, where he is voiced by Josh Gad. Walt Disney World describes this character meet and greet as:

The Snowman of the Year Come see Arendelle’s coolest resident as he steps into the Celebrity Spotlight to take photos with friends old and new. Just don’t tell him what happens to solid water when it gets warm! About Olaf Magically created by Elsa—Queen of Arendelle—Olaf is a snowman who, despite his frosty appearance, still appreciates a warm hug.

During a meet and greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one Disney World Guest shoved his hand in Olaf’s face and pushes him over, resulting in the character tumbling backwards.

In a video posted to TikTok, which you can see below or by clicking here, a Disney adult can be seen putting his finger in Olaf’s face before shoving him slightly. Olaf then tumbles backwards and is stuck and cannot get up. This is when the Disney Character Attendant rushes over and asks everyone to leave.

It is unclear if this Guest purposely pushed Olaf over or if this was an accident. It is also unclear as to what lead to this incident.

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or anything of this nature, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

Have you ever met Olaf at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments below.