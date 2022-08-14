Disney World Crowds Won’t Stop, Not Expected to Slow Down

Crowds at Walt Disney World Resort aren’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

If you’ve visited any of the Disney Parks in the last several months, you’ve probably noticed that crowd levels are seemingly at a high.

Prior to COVID, there would typically be a bit of a “slow down” period following the summer months when students are back in school, but that has not been the case over the last couple of years. And, that doesn’t seem as if it will be the case this year, either.

Walt Disney World Resort recently announced hours extensions at all four of its theme parks through October 1st, meaning that it is not expecting Disney Park Guests to subside at least through the month of September.

Here’s a look at the changes to hours at each Disney Park, from August 28th through October 1st:

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom will now open earlier at 8:00 a.m., with early entry for Resort Guests at 7:30 a.m. on August 30 and September 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, and 30. The Park will still close at 6:00 p.m. on those dates to make way for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The Halloween Party starts at 7:00 p.m. and goes through midnight on select nights. Guests with a ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party can enter Magic Kingdom beginning at 4:00 p.m.

All other dates will see the Disney Park open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m., except for September 12th and September 19th, where it closes at 10:00 p.m.

EPCOT

EPCOT will now open at 8:30 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. every day during this period, except on September 8th, when it will open at 9:00 a.m. Early Entry will be at 8:00 a.m. for Resort Guests, except for September 8th. EPCOT will close at 9:00 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will open at 8:00 a.m.– its normal time– but will now close at 8:00 p.m. every weekend (Saturday & Sunday) during the period.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will now open at 8:30 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. every day during this period, except on September 8th, when it will open at 9:00 a.m. Early Entry will be at 8:00 a.m. for Resort Guests, except for September 8th. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will close at 9:00 p.m.

What do you think of these changes and expectations for Disney World crowds? Let us know in the comments!