Broken Effect Returns to Beloved Disney World Attraction

If you have spent any amount of time at the Walt Disney World Resort, then you will have surely noticed a few missing or broken effects on quite a few attractions.

One of the most notorious examples of this can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Expedition Everest. Originally, the giant Yeti animatronic moved and swiped as Guests barreled toward him, resulting in an exhilarating and terrifying experience. Unfortunately, this feature stopped working and was turned off shortly after the ride opened and has not returned since, at least in its full glory.

Also, at Animal Kingdom, DINOSAUR was going through a rough patch as Disney shut down one of the Carnataurous animatronics on the ride.

Another attraction with quite a few broken effects is Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. The ride serves as the Park’s historic centerpiece, taking Guests on an informative yet entertaining journey. Unfortunately, the ride is in somewhat of a state of disrepair, with many reporting that it needs some attention desperately.

Well, it looks like it got some recently, with one of the more infamous broken effects now working. The feature can be seen in a tweet from EPCOT enthusiast DreamfinderGuy (@DreamfinderGuy):

The wheel spins again! Praise be, there is hope for Spaceship Earth

The wheel spins again! Praise be, there is hope for Spaceship Earth pic.twitter.com/tc6hpIo2Ge — DreamfinderGuy (@DreamfinderGuy) July 24, 2022

We are so glad to see this small but important feature return to one of the most historic Disney attractions ever created. Hopefully, this is a sign of more improvements to come on not just this ride but any other attraction in need of some love and care.

For those who may not have experienced Spaceship Eart, the ride is an informational journey through human communication, one where Guests will “Travel through time and explore the remarkable history of human communication from the Stone Age to the computer age.”

More on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT:

Back to the Beginning Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible. Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond. All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction.

Forward into Your Future Once you’ve returned to the present day, you’ll have a chance to design the kind of future you want to live in using the touch screen inside your vehicle. Answer several brief questions and get ready to see what your tomorrow looks like!

What missing or broken effect do you wish would come back to Walt Disney World?