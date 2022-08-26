Disney Resort Lists 34 Upcoming Attraction Closures

Being Disney fans, we all know that Disney attractions are always undergoing some kind of maintenance. From new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, it’s always good when a ride can shut down and get the care it needs.

We recently saw this with Disneyland’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean, which underwent a lengthy refurbishment earlier this year.

The Tokyo Disney Resort just closed one of its most popular thrill rides, completely shutting down Space Mountain for several months.

This closure comes just ahead of the ride’s eventual permanent closure next year, which is a small part of the massive reworking of the Park’s Tomorrowland area. Now, the Tokyo Disney Resort has posted what exactly will be closed for the upcoming months at both Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, and we’ve compiled all of them down below.

In order of the date the attractions are closing, the list is as follows:

Tokyo Disneyland

Mickey’s PhilharMagic: July 4 to September 13

Beaver Brothers Explorer Canoes: July 25 to August 31

Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Expeditions: August 15 to September 4

Haunted Mansion: August 15 to September 13

Space Mountain: August 22 to November 19

Pirates of the Caribbean: September 5 to April 7

Omnibus: September 14 to October 31

Mickey’s Magical Music World: November 15 to December 18

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast: December 5 to December 10

Castle Carrousel: December 12 to December 19

Haunted Mansion: January 5 to January 25

Gadget’s Go Coaster: January 12 to February 1

Donald’s Boat: January 12 to February 1

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Treehouse: January 12 to March 27

Peter Pan’s Flight: January 13 to March 14

Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights: January 16 to January 29

Splash Mountain: January 18 to February 17

Penny Arcade: February 1 to February 22

Goofy’s Paint ‘n’ Play House: February 1 to March 2

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin: February 20 to March 17

For Tokyo DisneySea, the closures are:

Big City Vehicles: March 1 to August 31

DisneySea Transit Steamer (American Waterfront Station): August 1 to November 28

Village Greeting Place: August 1 to January 9

DisneySea Electric Railway: August 30 to October 28

Tower of Terror: September 26 to October 16

Magic Lamp Theater: October 10 to October 20

Raging Spirits: October 17 to November 16

Journey to the Center of the Earth: November 17 to December 7

Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull: January 10 to February 7

Saludos Amigos Greeting Dock: January 10 to June 30

Venetian Gondolas: January 16 to February 4

Blowfish Balloon Race: January 17 to January 27

Fortress Explorations: February 1 to June 30

Caravan Carousel: March 10 to March 13

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park outside of the United States. Eventually, the Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea was added. To many, Tokyo Disney is a perfect Resort and the crown jewel of the vast array of Disney Parks across the world.

Interestingly, the Tokyo Disney Resort is wholly owned by The Oriental Land Company and operates under license from The Walt Disney Company.

Will you be visiting Tokyo Disneyland anytime soon?