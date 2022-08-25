Disney Unveils New $600 Limited-Edition Headband

A brand-new set of ear headbands have been released by Disney and Vera Wang,

Disney released a set of bridal ears last year in collaboration with Vera Wang, and they’re continuing the trend this year with a drop-dead-gorgeous new pair.

If you thought the designer Minnie Mouse ear headband released last year was stunning, this year’s design is definitely going to be a showstopper. This black velvet ear headband features a combination of pronged faceted glass crystals, acrylic crystals, and synthetic pearls hand-stitched onto the headband and ears.

A large off-white organza bow and a Silver plated metal tiara adorned with more glass crystals, pearls and beads complete this exquisite look fit for a princess.

There are a whopping 442 glass crystals placed on this headband, making it incredibly flashy yet elegant. Because of this, the ears do come at quite a high cost of $600, meaning we will have to drool over these from afar for the time being.

To quote Disney, “This sophisticated and elegant tiara headband comes in a black dust bag inside of a black and white color-blocked decorative box with a magnetic closure featuring the Disney | Vera Wang co-branded logo.” Disney notes that the box can even unfold upon itself, allowing Guests to showcase their Vera Wang ‘Ears’.

“Here we go again! So thrilled to be launching our 2nd collaboration with Disney, our newest mouse ears and crown.” Wang said. “As per our last outing, we hope you will enjoy these as well as we continue to celebrate all the joy, fun and sheer magic Disney represents.”

If you want to snag one of these pieces, be sure to act quickly! There is a limited quantity of the tiara headband available, so be sure to check the list of stores where you can find the ears down below!

The ears can be found at Uptown Jewelers, Creations Shop, The Art of Disney at EPCOT, Legends of Hollywood, and the Discovery Trading Company at Walt Disney World. If you’re visiting Disneyland Resort, be sure to check out Emporium, Off the Page, and The Disney Dress Shop, while supplies last. At Shanghai Disneyland, you can find this tiara headband at Avenue M Arcade and Club 33.

Will you be buying one of these new headbands?