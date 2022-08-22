Special Character Meet and Greets and Cavalcades Announced For Disney+ Day

The Disney Parks around the world will be celebrating Disney+ Day this year. Select Guests will be able to enter the theme parks early depending on if you are a Disney+ subscriber or which Disney hotel you are staying in.

Additionally, Disney World is bringing special character meet and greets and cavalcades, similar to last year.

Last year, Guests visiting Disney World spotted rare characters out and about just for Disney+ Day, including Princess Tiana who was near 50’s Prime Time Cafe and Moana who was spotted near the Indiana Jones Stunt Show.

This year, Disney is doing something similar as Disney Parks Blog announced Disney+ character meet-and-greets and cavalcades will be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort!

Per Disney Parks Blog:

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, celebrate Disney+ Day with Disney+ character meet-and-greets and cavalcades, “plus” more surprises throughout the day (valid theme park admission and Disney’s Hollywood Studios park reservation required). The fun doesn’t end there! Guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can wind down with a special Disney+ screening at Movie Under the Stars.

Although we don’t know who exactly will be out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this year, we hope to see some rare characters! Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company hosted its Q3 earnings call, during which Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium tier were officially unveiled. The Disney+ Basic plan, which includes ads, will be priced at $7.99 per month with no option for an annual subscription.

Disney+ Premium, on the other hand, does not have ads, but will have a price point of $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. This is a 37% increase in both cases, which is quite a price hike for a single increase.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland on Disney+ Day? Let us know in the comments below.