Disney Park Hits Capacity, Turns Guests Away Yet Again

Though the Disney Parks are operating in a whole new way thanks to supply chain issues, inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, crowds are still pouring in by the thousands daily to every Park and Resort.

Guests are visiting in such large quantities that Disney can hardly keep up with the demand, especially when it comes to Disneyland Paris. Just today, Disneyland Paris hit capacity, meaning Guests who showed up without a ticket and a reservation were not allowed to enter.

Just recently, Disneyland Paris hit its maximum capacity, as you can see in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92Magic):

Another busy day ahead in @DisneylandParis

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity. Though this is Disneyland Paris and not Walt Disney Studios Park, we can assume a large chunk of these crowds are visiting to see the brand new Avengers Campus section of the Resort.

Since opening earlier this month, Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus has proven to be a big hit. Located at the Walt Disney Studios Park, Avengers Campus features all kinds of fun, Marvel-themed activities, rides, and attractions. Previously, the most popular ride at the Park was Crush’s Coaster which garnered massive wait times daily. Now, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure is proving to be the new and desirable “E-Ticket” attraction.

Also at the new land is the brand new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The ride features a brand new theme as well as a really cool Iron Man animatronic. While Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is somewhat similar to the Marvel-themed land in Disneyland Resort, there are multiple noticeable changes, especially in terms of the ride offerings. Where Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park repurposed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?