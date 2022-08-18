Disney Responds to Fan Confusion Relating to Beloved Electrical Parade

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a fan-favorite parade that has been made sporadic appearances at three Disney Parks around the world — Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, and Disneyland Paris.

The Main Street Electrical Parade recently returned to Disneyland for the first time since September 2018 as it is celebrating its 50th anniversary! And because of this, there is “an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness.”

Although the Electrical Parade is ending its run on September 1, Disney just released a new Electrical Light Parade-themed MagicBand+ today, which has caused confusion amongst fans.

The MagicBand+ has the words Disney’s Electrical Light Parade, not Main Street Electrical Parade — which fans were confused by. Additionally, artwork features the floats of the Main Street Electrical Parade, but again, it has a different name on the band.

One Twitter user reached out to Disney to clear things up, to which shopDisney said:

Thanks for your inquiry. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade and MSEP are the same thing. ^KG

Thanks for your inquiry. Disney's Electrical Light Parade and MSEP are the same thing. ^KG — shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 15, 2022

It is interesting to see that Disney refers to the parade by both names, but we are happy to see Disney clear up the confusion.

D23 describes the parade as:

he parade, featuring half a million tiny lights on floats themed primarily to Disney movies, became one of the most beloved traditions at Disneyland. The park’s lights were dimmed and the illuminated parade snaked from a gate next to “it’s a small world, ” past the Matterhorn, skirted the hub, and then continued down Main Street to conclude at Town Square. The parade’s synthesizer music was based on a piece called “Baroque Hoedown, ” with themes from Disney songs worked in.

Did you know that Disney refers to the parade as both Main Street Electrical Parade and Disney’s Electrical Light Parade? Let us know in the comments below.