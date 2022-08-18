Fans Comment on Popular Disneyland Offering Being “So Bad Now”

The Happiest Place on Earth has disappointed several Guests with the current state of a decades-old offering, which “is so bad now,” as one Guest recently commented.

Disneyland Resort is home to timeless classic attractions, immersive new experiences, world-class entertainment offerings, delicious snacks, beloved characters, and so much more. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder Guests create countless fond memories that will last a lifetime. However, many fans have been disappointed during their recent visits due to the current state of a decades-old offering at the Park.

Redditor u/222queensimmi recently shared their frustration, commenting that Pin Trading at Disneyland “is so bad now.” Their post reads as follows:

Literally all the pins are fake on all of the boards. People just buy hoards of fake pins on eBay for cheap, trade them, and don’t understand why fake/terrible pins keep circling around the park. I remember when pin trading used to be awesome and you would find genuinely amazing (authentic) pins. Only looked at the boards at DTD today but I’m going to the parks tomorrow and Saturday. I hope it’s better :,( I’m going to drop a ton of real pins on the board the next few days to try to get the ball rolling but I know it will take more than just me to change pin trading for good

While Disneyland does not encourage the use of fake pins while pin trading at the Park, being able to identify and reject these reproductions would be a titanic task for Cast Members to carry out, especially considering the number of Guests who engage in this activity every day and how many of them — knowingly or unknowingly — trade fake pins.

User u/wallsofj commented on a personal experience regarding Pin Trading, saying when they were 11 years old, an adult with several books laid out on benches rudely pulled the lanyard still on their neck and threw it back at them when they refused to trade for one of their better pins. “People are greedy,” they added.

Several fellow Redditors agreed that adults often Pin Trade for money, not for the fun and innocence of the experience, and one user commented that “when ‘adults’ start collecting, that’s then the joy goes out the window.”

Many Guests have recently complained about several people continuing to take up space at the Park with collections of hundreds of pins, claiming that Disney “feels like a flea market.” You can read more about the most recent incident here.

While this activity doesn’t go against the rules and regulations set out by Disneyland Resort, it appears this is also a constant problem Guests have been very vocal about.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Do you like to pin trade when you visit Disneyland? What do you think about this activity at the Park? Let us know in the comments below!