Closed Universal Thrill Ride Reopening Soon, Walls Finally Torn Down

One popular thrill ride is gearing up for its long-awaited return at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has been closed since January undergoing an extended refurbishment. While we aren’t exactly sure what all will be done or changed at the attraction one thing’s for certain, we cannot wait for the ride to return. As of now, the attraction doesn’t have a set reopening date with Universal only stating that it will open sometime “late summer 2022”.

Universal Orlando reportedly began hiring Team Members for the attraction a few months ago and there have been rumors that the attraction could open to the public by the July 4th weekend, which would be far ahead of schedule compared to the expected August or early September date. Obviously, this did not happen as July 4th came and went with no word on the attraction.

However, there has been a lot of movement and progress recently, at least on the outside of the attraction. As shown in a tweet from Inside Universal (@insideuniversal), the ride’s construction walls are now down, indicating that Universal is working on the finishing touhes:

Walls recently came down for the Revenge of the Mummy. Hopefully we get an reopening date soon! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/hpaI3z4Y3T — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) July 11, 2022

As you can see, the walls have been completely torn down, leaving just themed barricades blocking the entrance. This not only indicates that construction is being finalized but also that the ride is getting ready to fully reopen.

We could not be more excited to see this ride make a return as it’s one of the most popular attractions at the entire Universal Studios Orlando Resort. The theme park describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Are you looking forward to this ride reopening?