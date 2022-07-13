Universal Making Changes to Marvel Area Amid Rumors of Retheme

Universal Orlando Resort is making changes to its Marvel Super Hero area.

Since the opening of Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort has owned the rights to use characters in the Marvel Universe in its theme park. As a result, Walt Disney World Resort has been placed in an awkward situation with its own Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While many rumors swirled over the course of the last decade about Universal Orlando making a change to the land, nothing has happened to this point.

Universal just recently began refurbishment on an area of its Marvel Super Hero Island.

Area of Marvel Super Hero Island closed for refurbishment.

As you can see in the photo, an area of the land has been closed off as refurbishment begins. No attractions have been affected by the closure, however, and there is no reason to believe that a retheme is coming anytime soon.

There are three major attractions in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal Orlando. The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man can all be found in the area. In addition, Islands of Adventure is home to many more thrilling attractions including Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and The Cat in the Hat.

Next door to Islands of Adventure is Universal Studios Florida. Universal Studios Florida is home to many more iconic attractions, including E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s opened), Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpsons Ride, and much more.

Universal is also in the midst of constructing the Epic Universe, its largest theme park that will be open in 2025.

What do you think of the updates coming to Universal Orlando’s Marvel Super Hero Island? Let us know in the comments!