Original Disneyland Restaurant Is Finally Bringing Back Breakfast

A popular breakfast option is finally returning to Disneyland Resort for the first time since the Anaheim theme park’s COVID-19 closure that began in March 2020.

Instagram theme park reporter Gothic Rosie confirmed that breakfast at River Belle Terrace — an original Disneyland Resort restaurant in 1955 — will once again be available to Guests on September 2, 2022:

BREAKFAST RETURNS TO RIVER BELLE TERRACE SEPTEMBER 2ND The menu is up! Thanks to Rachael Kadosh for the heads up!

The post features a photo of the restaurant’s breakfast menu, which includes dishes like the Mark Twain (Applewood-smoked bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, O’Brien potato bites, and house-baked biscuits), the Slow Roasted Steak & Eggs (avocado crema, O’Brien potato bites, and tomato-argula salad), and the Hot Honey Fried Chicken Benedict (poached eggs, sauteed spinach, Hollandaise sauce, and fresh fruit).

The children’s menu includes silver dollar pancakes and seasonal oats.

The down-home menu fits perfectly with the theme of Frontierland, where it can be found at Disneyland Park.

Future Disneyland Guests can currently check reservation availability beginning September 2 on the Disneyland restaurant’s webpage.

The official description of River Belle Terrace reads:

Scenic Specialties at a Classic Venue

Sit down to a leisurely lunch or dinner—or pop in for breakfast beginning September 2, 2022—while enjoying riverfront views at this iconic Disneyland Park eatery. Located in the heart of Frontierland, River Belle Terrace has remained a fan favorite for generations and provides memorable meals that delight all ages. You may even catch a glimpse of the Mark Twain Riverboat gliding down the Rivers of America as you feast on fare from a Southern menu loaded with charm. Sit-Down Dining with Southern Flair

No matter what time of day you’re joining us, you’ll find a variety of delicious dishes that are sure to satiate any appetite. Fixin’ to settle in for breakfast? Pick from mouthwatering options like BBQ Brisket Southern Breakfast Skillet, Hot Honey Fried Chicken Benedict or our Mark Twain Breakfast. At lunch and dinner, choose from a bounty of hearty crowd-pleasers like Mac & Cheese, Tofu and a Pulled Pork Sandwich. For dessert, treat yourself to House-made Pudding or Monkey Bread.

Are you excited to have breakfast in Frontierland?

