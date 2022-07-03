VIDEO: Mickey Mouse Nearly Catches Fire During Show Malfunction

Mickey Mouse avoided potential disaster during a recent performance in a popular Disney show.

One of the most magical ways to end your day at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort is to enjoy an epic nighttime spectacular.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Park Guests can enjoy Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Harmonious. At Disneyland Resort, all nighttime spectaculars returned this spring, including the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever Fireworks, “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure, and, of course, Fantasmic!

We recently reported on an incident where Mickey Mouse fell during a performance of Fantasmic! and now it seems another incident has unfolded during the nighttime spectacular.

User @everythingdisney123 shared the video:

Mickey Almost Lights Himself On Fire 😳 Creds: Kamryn Garant #disney #disneytiktok #disneyparks #fyp #fypシ#fypage #disneyland

As you can see in the video, Mickey Mouse comes just inches away from lighting himself on fire. Luckily, it was avoided and everyone was okay. The show performance continued just as it was supposed to.

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

When Dreams Come to Life

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

What do you think of this video of Mickey Mouse during Fantasmic!? Let us know in the comments!