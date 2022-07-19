Family Hires Attorney After Racist Theme Park Encounter, Lawsuit Likely

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Luke Dammann 2 Comments

After an unfortunate encounter at a children’s theme park, a troubled family has now hired a lawyer to represent them.

sesame-place
Credit: Sesame Place

Related: Several Attractions Closed at Disney Park Due to Intense Heat

A recent encounter at Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place amusement park has sparked massive amounts of criticism after a video showed what appeared to be a racist encounter with a park mascot and two children.

The Park has come under fire recently for hidden price increases and now finds itself at the center of an even more pressing controversy and media firestorm. As stated earlier, a concerned mother shared a video of her two daughters watching a parade at Sesame Place, eagerly hoping to get a hug from the Rosita character. Unfortunately, this is not what happened as the two children were quickly turned down, almost as if they were invisible or purposefully ignored.

Credit: SeaWorld
Related: Mickey Already Removed From Disney World Sign as Destruction Starts
Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place is home to a dining experience with Elmo and Friends, over 15 family-friendly rides, a water Park, and entertainment featuring your favorite Sesame Place characters. Now, following the unfortunate incident, the family of the two children in the video has hired a lawyer, and apparently, “everything is on the table.” As shared by TMZ, B’Ivory LaMarr is now representing the family who interacted with Rosita at the Philadelphia park. LaMarr tells TMZ that they want to investigate the incident and interview Guests who were in attendance that day.
 
This story would be troubling enough, but several other videos of similar situations have popped up online, indicating a pattern of this type of behavior. LaMarr says all options are on the table for them, including a lawsuit meaning we could see one filed very soon.

Have you been to Sesame Place?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

View Comments (2)