Family Hires Attorney After Racist Theme Park Encounter, Lawsuit Likely

After an unfortunate encounter at a children’s theme park, a troubled family has now hired a lawyer to represent them.
A recent encounter at Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place amusement park has sparked massive amounts of criticism after a video showed what appeared to be a racist encounter with a park mascot and two children.
The Park has come under fire recently for hidden price increases and now finds itself at the center of an even more pressing controversy and media firestorm. As stated earlier, a concerned mother shared a video of her two daughters watching a parade at Sesame Place, eagerly hoping to get a hug from the Rosita character. Unfortunately, this is not what happened as the two children were quickly turned down, almost as if they were invisible or purposefully ignored.
