Fans Mock Jeff Bezos For “Pathetic” Disneyland Photo

Some passionate Disney fans and social media users had a few things to say about the billionaire’s recent trip to Disneyland.

If you have engaged in social media recently, or are involved in the Disney Park community you may have already heard about Jeff Bezos taking the Southern California Resort by storm earlier this week. Guests snapped photos of the multi-billionaire traversing the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, riding rides and experiencing the Parks almost like a regular Guest.

Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez recently enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disneyland Resort that saw them take on several popular attractions. The billionaire, who has an estimated net worth of $134.6 billion, is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut.

Fans were quick to discuss this “celebrity” at the Parks, noticing Bezos experienced one iconic ride all by himself. Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) tweeted:

This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen. Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this.

This photo of Jeff Bezos riding Space Mountain completely alone is one of the funniest, most pathetic demonstrations of wealth I’ve ever seen. Imagine having the power eradicate poverty & choosing to instead spend your money and time doing shit like this. pic.twitter.com/NxYexDlQ9A — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 1, 2022

Kelsey Jost-Creegan (@KelsitaJC) responded:

Also imagine not having any friends you want on the ride with you like if I am getting the chance for a private ride on space mountain that car is gonna be filled with 30 people I want to share that moment with! Or else what’s the point?

Also imagine not having any friends you want on the ride with you 😅 like if I am getting the chance for a private ride on space mountain that car is gonna be filled with 30 people I want to share that moment with! Or else what’s the point? — Kelsey Jost-Creegan 🌱 (@KelsitaJC) July 2, 2022

BonViviant (@BonViantXOXO)commented:

It takes “lonely at the top” to a whole new level. No wonder Elon Musk created a brood. I can be Jeff’s friend

It takes “lonely at the top” to a whole new level. No wonder Elon Musk created a brood. I can be Jeff’s friend. — BonVivant (@BonVivantXOXO) July 3, 2022

The specific ride was Space Mountain which can be found in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

More on Space Mountain at Disneyland:

All Systems Go