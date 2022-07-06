Disneyland Attraction Closing Indefinitely Next Month

We just learned that one Disneyland attraction will be closing soon, and this time we don’t know when it will return.

When looking at the Disneyland website, we noticed that Monsters, inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue! is set to close on August 15. The official statement found on the website says “Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will be closed for refurbishment starting August 15, 2022. Please check back here for updates”

This ride joins Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion as both will close on August 15, however, Haunted Mansion will reopen just a few weeks later as Haunted Mansion Holiday. Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sully to the Rescue! can be found at Disneyland California Adventure and has quite an interesting history.

Disneyland California Adventure originally opened with a ride called Superstar Limo, a slow-moving dark ride that took Guests on a journey surrounded by celebrities and Hollywood icons.

The reception to the ride was mixed at best, however, ultimately leading Disney to rework the ride into an attraction themed around Disney Pixar’s Monsters Inc. franchise.

More on the attraction below:

Zip through scenes from the Disney and Pixar film Monsters, Inc. on a wild taxi ride with familiar scare-acters. Escape from Monstropolis!