Multiple Ex-Cast Members Sue Disney Over Vaccine Mandate

After citing religious beliefs were brushed aside, several former Disney Cast Members are now suing The Walt Disney Company.

Disney has faced its fair share of trouble, lawsuits, and backlash over the last few months, most notably in its battle with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Now, Disney has found itself at the center of a lawsuit from three former employees as reported by TheEpochTimes,

The lawsuits specifically stem from the claim that Disney did not respect the former Cast Member’s religious beliefs regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was required in the Parks. This started on July 30, 2021, with Disney announcing that all employees would have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This was controversial, to say the least, but Disney followed through, requiring employees to get vaccinated. “The mask, face shield, and distancing from cast and guest were clearly punitive measures designed to destroy my health, segregate me, harass, discriminate, and intimidate me into taking an experimental vaccine,” said Adam Pajer, one of the suing employees.

The lawsuits come from Pajer, Barbara Andreas, and Stephen Cribb who were all three longtime Disney Park employees. All three employees cited religious objections to taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pajer claimed that the vaccine was harmful and did not want to have to harm his own body. Andreas specifically objected to a face covering. Cribb objected because he believed the ingredients within the actual COVID-19 vaccines were contaminated.

Disney was allegedly slow to respond to these requests until receiving an aggressive response from the company.

“[A Disney employee] proposed hypothetical questions to Ms Andreas, such as whether she would consent to a vaccine that did not contain aborted fetal cells. Ms Andreas was very uncomfortable about such an inappropriate line of questioning regarding her sincere religious beliefs,” the lawsuit reads.

Pajer claimed that he was yelled at by his higher-ups, saying that his managers yelled at him about the request. Cribb claimed that management asked him to completely forget about his religious convictions. Disney decided to deny religious exemptions to all three employees.

“My dream-come-true became a total nightmare,” said Cribb. “Suddenly, the same organization that had captivated my imagination in childhood with its one-of-a-kind magical appeal revealed its true self—a corporate machine bent on pursuing financial and political ends at any cost.”

“I was accused of pulling a mask away from my face just to catch my breath after being forced to wear it for the entirety of my shift, inside and outside, when other cast had the choice not to wear them at all,” said Pajer. The three employees filed a lawsuit together against The Walt Disney Company. “Disney is not above the law. Their actions in the past month have shown the public that Christians have no place in their parks or on their payroll,” said Andreas.

