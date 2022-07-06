Tim Allen’s Yacht Spills Diesel Into Marina, Shuts Down Beach

Tim Allen has been the center of many conversations for Disney fans over the last few weeks.

The actor, who is known for his role as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the beloved Toy Story franchise, has been the subject of many conversations following the release of Disney Pixar’s Lightyear (2022). The film– which tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the “real-life” man who inspired the toy– sees Buzz voiced by Marvel star Chris Evans, rather than Tim Allen reprising the role.

Of course, both Tim Allen and Disney have noted that the character in Toy Story and the man in Lightyear are not the same.

In addition to the debates fired up over Lightyear, Tim Allen has also been hard at work reprising his role as Scott Calvin in the highly-anticipated Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. Allen, who played Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006), will be back one final time as he attempts to “find a replacement” in the series, set to be released later this year.

Allen was in the spotlight again recently.

Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina in Michigan because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. Northport’s marina was closed for about 12 hours and a nearby beach was closed for a day, according to reports.

Allen was unaware that the spill had even happened until he got back to the dock and expressed disappointment when finding out that the incident had occurred.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen said.

Another official said that Allen took action as soon as he found out what was happening.

“He didn’t know what was happening until he pulled into the marina,” said Hugh Cook, Leelanau Township fire chief. “He himself pulled the fuse on the bilge pump so it wouldn’t eject any more fuel. So, he did a lot of things right himself.”

