Popular Disney World Experience Closing Next Month

We recently learned that a popular attraction at Walt Disney World will, unfortunately, be closing next month.

While there are so many thrilling roller coasters and high-speed attractions at Walt Disney World, you will not want to miss all of the great shows and live entertainment options that can be found at all four Parks as well. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, Guests can find a wide range of incredible shows and musical experiences.

Unfortunately, one of these options is set to close rather soon.

As shown on the official Disney World website, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration is set to close on August 22. There is currently no word on what this closure is for or how long it will last but we will continue to update you on all information about this attraction.

The show features a hilarious “retelling of Frozen as Cast Members encourage the audience to sing out their favorite parts of songs from the film.

More on For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration:

You’ll melt for this heartwarming celebration of Frozen with a flurry of stories, songs and special guests. The Snow Must Go On