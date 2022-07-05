Bird’s Eye View Reveals Current State of Disney Park During Indefinite Closure

in Walt Disney World

blizzard beach aerial photo

Credit: bioreconstruct

Unfortunately, Guests have not been able to visit Blizzard Beach as Disney had previously announced it would be closed for an extended refurbishment.

Now, aerial photos are revealing the current state the water park is in during its indefinite closure.

Blizzard Beach
Credit: Disney

Blizzard Beach water park at Walt Disney World is home to many iconic Disney attractions including Tike’s Peak, Runoff Rapids, and of course, Summit Plummet, the tallest, fastest freefall body slide around!

The water park is currently closed as it is undergoing refurbishment. The initial refurbishment was set to end in the middle of March.  but the official Walt Disney World website has since been updated and now shows the water park will be closed indefinitely.

blizzard beach
Credit: D23

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach typically close every year during the winter months for refurbishment during low peak season. Disney has not officially announced an end date for the water park’s refurbishment.

But, now thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter, we can at least get a bird’s eye view of the current state of the ongoing refurbishment. Per bioreconstruct:

Aerial overview of Blizzard Beach last night. Yellow crane for replacing sections of waterslide. Currently, Teamboat Srpings. New waterslide sections are backstage, top center. Clearing at lower right is a longtime service area.

They also shared a closer photo of Teamboat Springs, writing:

Aerial look at Blizzard Beach last night. Sections of Teamboat Springs slide. at right, are being replaced.

And another aerial look reveals the current state of Blizzard Beach, including that sections of Teamboat Springs have been removed. Per bioreconstruct:

Aerial look at Blizzard Beach last night. Closed for refurbishment. Sections of Teamboat Springs slide are seen removed at bottom center.

Unfortunately, little is known about what Disney is doing during the water park’s closure, but it is clear that Imagineers are working hard on getting Blizzard Beach ready for Guests.

Again, at this time the water park will be closed indefinitely as Disney has not yet announced an opening date. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

