Child Forces Disney Character to Address JFK Assassination

Turtle Talk with Crush offers Guests of all ages the unique experience of asking their favorite Finding Nemo (2003) sea turtle any question they desire.

One young Guest, however, took the opportunity to ask Crush about a particular historical event… John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

TikTok creator @tawmbien, a former entertainment Cast Member who voiced Crush at Disney California Adventure, took to TikTok to share the story of the memorable young Guest. A follower asked the creator if he’d ever been asked an inappropriate question, to which he responded:

sometimes! the kid in this story was totally innocent. he just happened to be obsessed with the topic.

In the video, the creator explains how he chose to respond to the question:

“There was this one kid who came in and asked Crush if he knew that JFK was assassinated. I’m like… So I’m telling him, like, ‘Aw, dude. That’s a bummer. You know, when bad things like that happen, I always tell Squirt to talk to a grown-up he trusts about it. And then we always play a game after to kind of take our mind off of things. Do you like hide and seek?’”

The former Disney Park Cast Member says that the boy found Crush, so he had the sea turtle come back on screen and make a joke for the adults in the room:

“So we play hide and seek, and he finds me. So I come out and say, ‘Oh, Sea Grassy Knoll… not a good hiding spot. Should’ve hid in the Babbling Brook Depository.’”

Grassy Knoll is a small green space in Dallas, Texas that marks the spot where President Kennedy was shot. The Texas School Book Depository, now known as the Dallas County Administration Building, is home to the sixth floor vantage point from which Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy. It is now home to The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which chronicles the life and assassination of the 35th President of the United States of America.

More on Turtle Talk with Crush

Turtle Talk with Crush opened at Walt Disney World Resort in EPCOT’s The Living Seas in 2004 and was duplicated in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure in 2005. The attraction was updated with characters from Pixar’s Finding Dory after the film’s 2016 release. From Disney:

Chat live with Crush, the totally tubular sea turtle from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Have a Deep Conversation Step inside the Aquatorium, take a seat in front of the large window and get up close and personal with this righteous dude who always goes with the flow. While Crush cavorts behind the glass, kids can talk to him about anything—his friends, his favorite food—the sea’s the limit. Because every chat is spontaneous, each time you visit is totally different and totally awesome! Meet Famous Fishy Friends Talking with Crush is just part of the undersea entertainment. Favorite movie pals like Dory, Nemo, Marlin, Hank the octopus-turned-septopus and even Crush’s own little dude, Squirt, make a splash as they stop by to share their latest adventures.