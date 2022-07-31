VIDEO: Guest Shares “Wild” Adults Only Night On Disney Cruise

“Fun for the whole family and Mickey means it!” TikToker @magicpals captioned in their recent trip video seen below. “Honestly though, they have great entertainment, game shows, trivias, etc. ONLY for adults!”

While the Disney Cruise Line lists tons of family friendly offerings such as character experiences, kids clubs, live entertainment, pools, and much more, there are also some experiences on board reserved just for adults.

Aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship in the fleet, age-appopriate Guests can enjoy several “adult escapes.”

The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge is a space bar with “stellar views” that is considered family friendly until nightfall. Per Disney Wish‘s website:

Families are invited to experience this interstellar watering hole during the day, but at night, the lounge jumps to lightspeed and becomes a haven for adults only, offering interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by the hit films.

Additionally, the ship boasts an “Oasis at Sea,” an adults-only refuge with an infinity pool and a poolside lounge. Palo Steakhouse is also reserved for the adults onboard, offering the following experience:

Prepare to be pampered at this elegant, adults-only restaurant inspired by the lovable pomp and circumstance of Cogsworth, the enchanted clock from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. An evolution of the Palo restaurant that Disney cruisers already know and love, Palo Steakhouse offers a scrumptious selection of premium steaks and exquisite Italian dishes.

But it was the nighttime entertainment that brought these Guests out for some grown up fun, where they witnessed the “wildest thing” they’ve seen onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The video features a chaotic stage full of dancing passengers letting loose to the sounds of The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men.”

they said VACATION!!!🤪 got to be the wildest thing I’ve seen onboard lmao #disneycruiseline #disneycruise #dcl #disneymagic #disneywonder #disneydream #disneyfantasy #disneywish #disneyentertainment #disneycrew #disneyfun #disneycastawaycay #castawaycay #castawayclub #disneyadults

The action packed 14 second clip features a seated, seemingly bewildered Cast Member surrounded by male Guests, some dressed as pirates, who were “twerking,” dancing, and peeling off their shirts.

Several commenters agreed that experiences like this are what draws them to the Disney Cruise Line.

While the details of the video remain vague by the poster’s design, the one clear takeaway is that Disney cruises appear to cater to Guests of all ages.

