Disney Cruise Line Announces Holiday Itineraries

New Disney Cruise Line itineraries were announced today for the Fall of 2023, including special holiday voyages and a new departure location, Disney Parks Blog shared.

Here’s what we know so far about the new plans:

Halloween on the High Seas cruises will return

From mid September until the end of October 2023, Guests can enjoy trick or treating a sea, sharing a meal with their favorite characters dressed in their Halloween best, or join Mickey and friends got Mickey’s Mouse-querade party.

Very Merrytime Cruises celebrate the holiday season

From early November until the end of December 2023, Santa and Mrs. Claus will join Guests for a special tree-lighting ceremony. Festively dressed characters and holiday décor await those looking to spend the holidays at sea with Mickey.

The public can book these experiences in just a weeks time, starting July 28, 2022.

In addition to holiday offerings, new adventures were also announced for Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.

As Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish will continue its run from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas and Caribbean. The ships maiden voyage took place on July 14 of this year.

The Disney Dream will set sail to new horizon beginning in the fall of 2023. For the first time ever, the ship will depart from New York City so that Guests may enjoy four to six night sailings to Bermuda. Once there, they will “explore the island’s renowned pink-sand beaches, world-class shopping, aquatic adventures and distinctive blend of British and Caribbean culture,” per Disney Parks Blog.

Related: Disney Cruise Line Wins Prestigious Award 4 Years In A Row

Starting in mid-October of 2023, the Disney Magic will set sail from San Diego for two to seven nights trips to Baja and the Mexican Riviera. Disney Parks Blog had this to say about the itinerary:

“Guests will experience the sparkling waters and beautiful landscapes of Santa Catalina Island, Calif., Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. An exclusive seven-night Mexican Riviera sailing will feature the breathtaking ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, which are perfect for recreational water activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving.”

Disney Cruise Line will also begin departures from Port Everglades in South Florida for voyages to the Caribbean and Bahamas, with tropical stops in places like Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Nassau and with visits to Castaway Cay, “Disney’s private island oasis.”

For more details, visit Disney Cruise Line’s official website.

Are you planning a Disney Cruise next year? Which would you choose?