Disney Cruise Guest Sent On “Wild Goose Chase”, Says It “Feels Chaotic”

disney wish guest services line

The newest Disney Cruise Line ship, Disney Wish, made its maiden voyage this summer and offers unique entertainment, one-of-a-kind dining options, and more!

Disney Wish at Port Canaveral
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The Disney Wish will debut two new shows — Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, and Disney The Little Mermaid, a modern and innovative take on a young girl learning the power of her voice.

These two new Broadway-style shows will join the previously announced Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular, which will reimagine and enhance the classic show we know and love.

All of these Broadway-style shows will be at The Walt Disney Theater, which is designed to look like a magical forest straight out of a storybook or fairy tale.

Disney Wish Little Mermaid Concept Art
Credit: Disney

There are other experiences aboard the ship including whiskey and wine tastings, massages and facials, and more. However, in order to take part in these experiences, Guests must book them in advance and reserve a spot.

One Guest found that Guest Services was not helpful in doing so for them and their family, as they took to Twitter saying they were sent on a “wild goose chase”. Per Belle’s Tweet:

So far for me the guest service experience was far superior on the Dream and the Fantasy. I’ve been sent on a wild goose chase around the ship to make the few bookings I wanted and have so far spent an hour in various lines with probably another hour left in the current line.

Belle continued to say the Disney Wish feels “chaotic” and “poorly prepared”:

I would really like to have a morsel of food for lunch or some water but instead because the queue in app is also ridiculously long.

The Wish feels chaotic and poorly prepared.

This is not the first time Disney Guests have spoken out about the Disney Wish. Some have even taken it as far as calling the ship “boring”.

Have you been on the Disney Wish yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

