Popular Youtuber Kicked Out of Theme Park After “Dangerous Actions” On Rollercoaster

A popular Youtuber was recently kicked out of a theme park after allegedly breaking the rules.

Kings Island, located in Mason, Ohio, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions.

The beloved theme park offers many thrilling rides, including Orion, Diamondback, Banshee, The Beast, Adventure Express, Delirium, Congo Falls, and many more. It’s also home to the Soak City Water Park.

However, a popular Youtuber was recently ejected from the theme park following actions that were deemed dangerous and against the rules. Darren ‘iShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr. has a channel with more than 8.6 million subscribers.

The Youtuber was live-streaming on a coaster at Kings Island and when he arrived back at the station, he was told by a Team Member that he would have to leave. The entire incident was caught on camera and posted to Speed’s Youtube Channel.

“I don’t get a warning, nothing like that?” Speed is heard asking as he speaks with a theme park attendant. “You gotta go,” the worker replies. “…anyone who records on the ride, it’s an automatic rejection.”

The Team Member went on to explain that Speed could have dropped his equipment and this could have resulted in serious injuries to other rides or those walking near the coaster.

Many theme parks have rules against filming on attractions and if rules are broken, they are subject to ejections.

There are many other rules that have resulted in Guests being kicked out of theme parks, including a recent incident with a Disney Cast Member and Guest. Many have gone viral lately for being “dress-coded” by Disney and were forced to either buy a shirt or be sent back home to change.

