Disney Guest Kicked Out After Inappropriately Touching Cast Member

Disneyland Resort is known as the “happiest place on earth.”

Whether you’re taking a ride on an iconic attraction like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, cooling down on Splash Mountain, or taking a magical nighttime spectacular like the Main Street Electrical Parade, there is plenty to enjoy while visiting both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

However, a recent trip to Disneyland ended with an entire family being kicked out after a confrontation with a Disney Cast Member.

User @apsmartfix shared the confrontation on TikTok.

Got kicked out of Disneyland on my birthday for asking a question #disney #disneyland #happybirthday #marvel #bs

As you can see in the video, the Disney Guests were escorted out of the Disney Park on the user’s birthday after someone laid hands on a Disney Cast Member.

While it didn’t seem to be in a violent manner, please keep in mind that placing hands on Disney Cast Members or other Disney Park Guests can result in expulsion from the Park and even police involvement depending on the severity of the situation.

What do you think of this incident at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments!

