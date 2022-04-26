Hundreds of Accidental 911 Calls From Theme Park Cause Dispatchers To Take Action

Warren County’s emergency dispatch center says accidental 911 calls have become a problem, in particular at a local area theme park.

Kings Island, located in Mason, Ohio, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions. The beloved theme park offers many thrilling rides, including Orion, Diamondback, Banshee, The Beast, Adventure Express, Delirium, Congo Falls, and many more. It’s also home to the Soak City Water Park.

While Guests at the theme park have been enjoying these thrilling attractions, it seems they’ve also been making a lot of accidental emergency calls.

According to Journal-News, dispatchers said they received 128 silent calls and 15 hang-up calls from Kings Island last weekend alone.

Because these calls take up time and can keep dispatchers from quickly responding to other emergencies. The dispatch center has unveiled a new technology that will help weed out accidental calls.

The system will now send a text message explaining what to do if you need emergency help unless the call was made by mistake.

In addition to 911 calls, there was just recently a brawl to break out at Kings Island Camp Cedar. Police officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of an assault at 10:45 p.m. at Kings Island Camp Cedar. A brawl between several parties resulted in one stabbing and several more injuries and being hospitalized.

Law enforcement said none of the injuries sustained are life-threatening and an arrest was made as a result of the altercation.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is affiliated with Kings Island, the beloved amusement park in Mason, Ohio. The outdoor resort and campground is just a short drive from the theme park and draws many Guests who are coming to enjoy the theme park each year. It has both spaces for camping and cottages for families looking to stay near the theme park.

This isn’t the first brawl to break out recently at a theme park. This past January, an intense brawl broke out at Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom right in the middle of heavy Disney Park crowds waiting for Disney Enchantment to take place. At SeaWorld Orlando, a family recently filed a lawsuit against the theme park after alleging they were assaulted by a group of teenage Guests and that the theme park failed to protect them.

Have you ever made an accidental call while visiting a theme park? Let us know in the comments!