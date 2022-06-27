Wheel Breaks Off Roller Coaster Mid-Ride, Attraction Shut Down

A somewhat-frightening event unfolded recently at a popular theme park.

In a shocking post shared on social media, a wheel could be seen laying on the ground below one of the many roller coasters at Kings Island amusement park. The specific ride was The Bat. Reportedly, the wheel flew off mid-ride and caused the ride vehicle to partially derail with passengers on board. See the post here for a collection of photos shared by u/Flipslips.

The caption reads, “A wheel came flying off [The Bat] at kings island leading to a partial derailment. Photo credits to Drew Keller on Facebook. Nobody was hurt.” Thankfully, no one was hurt because of this incident.

As reported by wlwt.com, the ride will be temporarily closed while crews perform maintenance. A spokesperson for the park issued the following statement:

The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. The ride’s redundant safety measures helped ensure that guests were safe while riding the ride and no guests were injured

Kings Island, located in Mason, Ohio, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions.

The beloved theme park offers many thrilling rides, including Orion, Diamondback, Banshee, The Beast, Adventure Express, Delirium, Congo Falls, and many more. It’s also home to the Soak City Water Park.

The Park recently revealed a brand new fireworks show. The “Fun, Fireworks and Fifty” fireworks show celebrates the Park’s 50 years of fun, thrilling moments, and memories with a longer than usual 14 minutes performance of impressive fireworks, fire bursts, laser projection, and the innovative addition of 200 synchronized drones lighting up the sky from International Street.

The show also features an all-new song created especially for this celebration and a finale narrated by Barry Williams, best known for his role as Greg Brady in the 1970’s television series, The Brady Bunch.

