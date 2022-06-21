Firefighters Gain Control Over Raging Brush Fire Near Universal Studios

A brush fire near Universal Studios was contained after the efforts of firefighters on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the wildfire around 9:30 p.m. p.t. in the 3600 block of N Barham Boulevard above a dog park near the Ava Apartment complex, according to reports.

The area is located just about a mile from Universal Studios Hollywood.

LAFD Alert-Update Contained – #CoyoteFire #HollywoodHills Brush Fire 3650 N Barham Bl MAP: https://bit.ly/39E4aLX FS76; 100 @LAFD

Firefighters joined by @LACoFD

in Automatic Aid. Held to ~ 1 Acre in 75 Minutes. No Injury. No Structures. DETAILS: https://bit.ly/3y6E0L0

LAFD Alert-Update Contained – #CoyoteFire #HollywoodHills Brush Fire 3650 N Barham Bl MAP: https://t.co/y7xS3Ta8Av FS76; 100 @LAFD Firefighters joined by @LACoFD in Automatic Aid. Held to ~ 1 Acre in 75 Minutes. No Injury. No Structures. DETAILS: https://t.co/4x7qSZklYm — LAFD (@LAFD) June 21, 2022

The firefighters gained control of the approximately one acre of “medium-to-heavy” brush in just 75 minutes, a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department read.

“The 100 LAFD firefighters assigned, assisted by precise helicopter water drops, have stopped forward progress of the fire in just 75 minutes, holding the fire to the preliminary estimate of one acre of medium-to-heavy bush,” the statement said. “Those LAFD ground crews will continue to work the LACofFD Hand Crews into the early morning hours with hand tools to achieve further control of the fire’s perimeter in rugged terrain. Helicopters are soon to be released from the incident.”

The statement also shared that the fire did not threaten Universal Studios Hollywood or many other nearby properties.

“The fire was entirely within the City of Los Angeles and did not threaten the AVA Apartments, Universal City/Universal Studios, the distant Hollywood sign on Mt.Lee, Forest Lawn Cemetery or the neighboring City or Burbank.”

More On Universal Studios Hollywood

